Good Pest Control Tips You Can Start Using Today

Many people use pest control to remove insects from and around their homes. The pest control methods that are often used contain harmful chemicals that can destroy the environment. Pests can be eliminated with more natural methods than the commonly used ones. Keep reading for some environmentally friendly pest control tips.

If you are apprehensive about using chemical pest control in your home, try traps instead. Physical traps work to attract the pest and then trap it. Some work like traditional mouse traps that snap closed and kill the pest, while others involve a sticky sheet that adheres the pest to the sheet so you can remove it from your home.

If you are seeing a large number of bugs indoors, slowly circle the perimeter of your house. Try to find any small openings where bugs could get in. Look closely near your chimney and the siding. If you locate a hole, buy silicone caulk and get the area fixed to the best of your ability.

Did you know that bugs and pests can get into your home through cracks or holes in your walls? Inspect the outside of your home for any cracks or holes. Depending on the type of material your home is made of, fill them with caulk to keep out the bugs and pests.

If you see damaged wood in your home, look at it closely for what kind of damage it is. If you see that the soft parts of the wood are gone but that the annual rings are intact, you likely have termites. Other forms of damage would be from other forms of insects.

If you have any leaky pipes or anything that drips water, make sure that you get them repaired. Leaving water around is a good way of keeping pests in your home. They will not want to leave because you are giving them a way to get the water that they need.

Do you have a problem with rodents in your house? Inspect your home on the outside for any small cracks. If you notice cracks, then fill them with scouring pads or put poison in them. Repellents may also work.

Prevent mosquitoes from entering your house by eliminating ways they can get in. Don't allow areas of standing and stagnant water. Mosquitoes are able to breed in areas with even only a few drops of water.

If you believe you have bed bugs, you can help control the population by washing your clothes. However, you have to be careful when doing so. Put all of your clothing into a plastic bag. Seal it up to take it to the laundry room. Wash it all in the hottest water possible and then dry it on high heat. Remember that it is very hard to eradicate bed bugs on your own, so call around and see if a company will do a free inspection for you.

Did you see rodents in your home? You must inspect your home for tiny cracks that animals can squeeze through. Fill any cracks you find with scouring pads, or fill them with poison. In some instances, odor repellents like mustard oil might work.

Exterior lighting can attract a lot of flying pests. Try keeping those lights far from the entrance of your house. You will also cut back if you use a different colored light.

While squirrels are cute, they can do a lot of damage if they get into the attic area of a home. Many times they chew through electrical wires, creating a fire hazard. Make sure any areas where cables or electrical wire enter the home is protected so they cannot chew a larger hole and gain access to the interior.

If you live in an apartment and can't seem to get your pest problem under control, talk to the building manager. It may be that someone living next to you is the cause of the problem. If that is the case, you will continue seeing pests no matter what you do. Alert the owners or management so that they can perform a full inspection.

Washing your floors with lemon juice can give cockroaches the boot. Take the juice of 4 lemons (including the rind) and mix them in with 1/2 a gallon of water in a bucket. Then continue to mop your floors with the lemon juice. This should prove unpleasant to the roaches, and they will start to dwindle in numbers.

Pests love hanging out in drains. Be sure you're checking your drains and keeping them clean every month. You could snake them, or pour a little liquid cleaner into them while afterwards flushing it out. Debris in your drain causes mold, which gives the pests a reason.

Look for neighborhood reasons pests are bothering you. For example, if your neighbor has a lot of standing water in their yard, it is no wonder that you have a mosquito problem. Talk to your neighbors about, they can better protect themselves against pests so you don't have to deal with those pests as well.

Deal with hives after dark, preferably. It's possible for homeowners to remove these hives and nests on their own with a spray foam that can be bought from their local hardware store. Such foams have long reach and are good for killing bees from far away. The best thing to do is wait until nightfall to spray the beehive. Keep an eye on it for a few days in case another application is needed. Once you know the bees have died, the hive can be taken down.

With so much information at your disposal, you are now better prepared to tackle your pest problem. If you use the information in the article effectively, you should be pest-free relatively quickly. You will be happy that you did after they are all gone.