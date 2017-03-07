Know Your Residential Bug Control Options

What's that sound? Could it be a mouse in the walls? Or is it cockroaches? Gross! No matter what pest inhabits your location, it's time to get them out for good. Read this article in full to find a plethora of methods for dealing with pesky critters once and for all.

If you believe that you have a bat in the house, leave a window open overnight. Try to pick one that is located close to where you think the bat might be. These pests follow the air current, so they should go right back outside if they have a way to exit the premises.

If you hear bees in the walls of your home, never try to plug their access hole. This will trap them inside, and they will attempt to break free. Unfortunately, this means that they could come through the wall, into your home. You will have no choice at that point but to exit the premises and call a pest control specialist.

Want to know whether or not termites are in your home? Have a trained dog locate them. Don't rely on another human being. An actual human inspector is only capable of verifying the safety of about one-third of the home. A well-trained, termite sniffing dog can find all of them. Dogs cannot be beat. They can smell for methane gas, which is a byproduct from termites.

Put your pet's food and water away at night. Pet food is a great meal for most insects and rodents. Having water next to it will only give them something to wet their mouth with. Putting the food and water away will not get rid of the pests, but it will at least reduce where they can get food from.

Pests love a cluttered house! The more stuff you have laying around on the floor or shoved into cupboards, the more places they have to hide and thrive. In order to eliminate this, a good idea is to go through your entire place a couple of times a year and getting rid of things you no longer need or use. The less things you have, the less things they have to hide in and under.

If you live on a farm and have a problem with mice, or even rats, consider getting a couple outdoor cats to provide natural pest control. Make sure the cats have not been declawed, and have access to every part of the outdoor buildings. Make sure to provide food and water to the cats because they will still catch mice even if they are not hungry.

One of the biggest sources of pests entering your home is the type of mulch you use on the outside garden beds. If you are using wood chips, termites are attracted to this and will get inside your home from it being in close proximity. Use rocks and stone in your garden instead to eliminate this problem.

When you are doing landscaping on your home, you want to plant any bushes or plants at least a foot away from your home. You will experience less issues with spiders and ants getting into your house this way. They will not be attracted to your home if they are further away.

Try to learn everything possible about the pests that you are trying to kill. Learn about the bugs' or rodents' life cycle, what they eat, whether they like humidity and what kind of damages they can do. Pest knowledge helps you better devise a plan.

Instead of putting the garbage that you have during the week in a bag, use a sealed container instead. This will help to lock in the stale food that you have, so it will not send off an odor and attract pests. Try to purchase large enough containers to store the amount of garbage per week in your home.

Do not buy pesticides that are labeled as being for outdoor use. While these products may get rid of the pests that you are trying to battle, they usually have a much higher concentration of chemicals than those for indoors. This means they will leave harmful poisons in the air for much longer.

If you are being bothered with mice and rats, it is time to set traps. Most rodents are attracted to peanut butter. Take a small bit of peanut butter and roll it into a tiny ball and place it on a mouse trap to tantalize rodents with the scent.

Make your home less inviting to scorpions. Ensure that all of your plants, trees, and shrubs are not touching the sides of your home, which would give the scorpions a point of access into your home. Also keep your lawn adequately mowed and keep piles of wood and brush small.

Reduce the amount of clutter that you have in your home or basement to eliminate bugs. Your home has many places where things can accumulate, like counters and bookshelves. Take some time out and reduce the clutter within your home and you'll get rid of many nesting spots for pests.

Look online for tips about dealing with pests. There are countless forums and blogs for you to find new ideas about how to control the pests you are dealing with. They can be especially helpful if you feel you have tried everything. Someone can give you an idea you have not tried.

You are well equipped now to handle the pests in your home. There should be a sigh of relief knowing that you aren't going to have to hire a pest control expert anymore. You have what you need to prepare a pest control plan in your home one your own with your family.